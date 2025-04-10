Washington [US], April 10 (ANI): Tyriq Withers has been cast alongside Maika Monroe in the upcoming feature film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel 'Reminders of Him'.

The film, directed by Vanessa Caswill, is set to explore themes of motherhood and the redemptive power of love, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on April 10: Ayesha Takia, Chris Lynn, Sadio Mane and Mandy Moore - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on April 10.

Withers will play Ledger Ward, a former professional athlete, opposite Monroe's lead character, Kenna Rowan.

The film is produced by Hoover and Lauren Levine for Heartbones Entertainment, along with Gina Matthews for Little Engine Productions.

Also Read | 'Celebrity MasterChef India 2025' Grand Finale: Date, Finalists, Cash Prize, Where to Watch - All You Need to Know About Farah Khan's Star-Studded Culinary Show!.

Robin Fisichella serves as executive producer, and Universal director of production development Christine Sun oversees the project for the studio.

Withers is set to appear in several upcoming projects, including Sony's 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' and Universal's Jordan Peele-produced horror film 'Him', which also stars Marlon Wayans.

His previous series credits include 'The Game', 'Atlanta', and 'Tell Me Lies'.

Hoover's books have become highly sought after following the success of Sony's 'It Ends With Us' last year.

At CinemaCon, Amazon MGM Studios teased its 2026 release of the Hoover adaptation 'Verity' starring Anne Hathaway, while Paramount promoted its feature version of Hoover's 'Regretting You' starring Allison Williams, Dave Franco, Mckenna Grace, Mason Thames, and Scott Eastwood.

Meanwhile, 'Reminders of Him' was first published in 2022 and has sold over 6 million copies in the US, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The novel is one of Hoover's many bestselling titles, which include 'It Starts with Us', 'Layla', 'Heart Bones', and 'Confess'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)