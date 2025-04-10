Celebrity MasterChef India, the culinary show which premiered on January 27, 2025, has become a favourite among fans. The star-studded cooking show hosted by Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has gained a lot of attention online, with fans frequently sharing their thoughts regarding the show on social media. Celebrity MasterChef is now gearing up for its highly anticipated grand finale with Gaurav Khanna, Tejasswi Prakash, Nikki Tamboli, Rajiv Adatia and Faisal Shaikh (Mr Faisu) in competition for the title. Ahead of the big night, here's everything you need to know about the Celebrity MasterChef India 2025 grand finale! ‘For Me, You’ll Always Be the Winner’: Karan Kundrra’s Heartfelt Praise for Tejasswi Prakash Ahead of ‘Celebrity MasterChef’ Finale Will Melt TejRan Fans’ Hearts (Watch Video).

‘Celebrity MasterChef’ TOP 5 Finalists

Celebrity MasterChef started with several contestants, including Abhijeet Sawant, Kavita Singh, Ayesha Jhulka, Kabita Singh, and Usha Nadkarni. Many of them were evicted in the previous weeks, with Faisal Shaikh, Nikki Tamboli, Rajiv Adatia, Tejasswi Prakash, and Gaurav Khanna claiming a spot in the top five of the culinary show.

Meet ‘Celebrity MasterChef India 2025’ Finalists

‘Celebrity MasterChef India’ Cash Prize

The winner of Celebrity MasterChef India 2025 will not only lift the prestigious trophy but will also reportedly take home INR 25 lakh in prize money.

‘Celebrity MasterChef India’ Judges

Celebrity MasterChef India features a distinguished lineup of judges, including Chef Vikas Khanna, Chef Ranveer Brar, and Farah Khan, who also hosts the show. Their expert critiques, combined with the creative cooking skills of the contestants, have made for a thrilling experience for viewers. ‘Celebrity MasterChef’: Dipika Kakar Makes an Emotional Exit From Farah Khan’s Culinary Show, Reveals How She Pushed Herself Despite Injury.

When and Where to Watch the ‘Celebrity MasterChef India 2025’ Finale?

Are you wondering when the Celebrity MasterChef India 2025 grand finale episode is scheduled to air? The culinary show's finale will premiere on Friday (April 11) on Sony Entertainment Television at 8 PM IST. You can expect the name of the winner to be announced around 9 PM.

