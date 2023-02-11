Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI): It's a new feather in the hat of Urvashi Rautela. The actor has been roped in for the Kannada blockbuster 'Kantara 2.'

Without divulging much details, the 'Hate Story 4' actor took to Instagram on Saturday to post a picture with Rishabh Shetty. In the caption section, Urvashi wrote "KANTARA 2 @rishabshettyofficial @hombalefilms loading #RS"

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela was last seen in Chiranjeevi's recent blockbuster 'Waltair Veeraiyya' shaking a leg with Chiranjeevi in a special song 'Boss Party'.

Earlier, the actor-director Rishabh announced the prequel of the movie 'Kantara' at the event marking the celebration of the movie hitting hundred days at the box office.

Rishabh said at the occasion, "We are very pleased and thankful to the audience who had shown immense love and support to Kantara and taking the journey ahead, with the blessing of almighty Daiva the film has successfully completed 100 days and I would like to take this opportunity to announce the prequel of Kantara. What you have seen is actually Part 2, Part 1 will come next year. The idea has been flashed into my mind while I was shooting for Kantara because the history of Kantara has more depth to it, and currently, if the writing part is concerned we are in the middle of digging into more details. As the research is still progressing, it would be very early to reveal details about the film." (ANI)

