In 2022, Rishab Shetty put Dkshina Kannada's sacred Bhoota and Daiva Aradhane traditions on the national map with his cinematic spectacle Kantara. The movie was a box office hit. Now, Shetty is back on the big screens with Kantara: Chapter 1, aiming to replicate the history set several years before the first film's events. ‘Kantara Chapter 1’ Movie Review: Rishab Shetty Dares To Go Bigger With an Ambitious if Overstuffed Prequel With Three Standout Sequences (LatestLY Exclusive).

The mythological action thriller prequel, also starring Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah in the lead role,s arrived in the theatres on Thursday (October 2). The movie is receiving love and appreciation from fans all over, and amid this, there's an exciting update coming up. Makers of Kantara have confirmed that the franchise will be continued with a third instalment!

‘Kantara 3’ Confirmed!

Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 is receiving a lot of love from audiences across the country. The movie continues from where it left off in the first part and is set in the Kadamba period, exploring the origins of Bhoota Daiva culture. Gulshan Devaiah plays Kulasekhara, a king of the Bangara kingdom, in the film with Shetty as Berme, who leads the Kantara tribe. Rukmini Vasanth plays the main antagonist, Kanakavathi.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Kantara Chapter 1’:

The climax scene of Kantara: Chapter 1 sees Berme defeating Kanakavathi and the story moves forward to the part where Shiva's son asks about the history of the circular pit. The film then concludes with the title revelation of the third part - Kantara: A Legend: Chapter 2.

Rishab Shetty on ‘Kantara 3’

In an interview with Subhas K Jha, Rishab Shetty revealed whether a third instalment of Kantara is being planned. Despite the mega success of the first part, the Kannada actor-director said that a third part will only happen if there is something new. Shetty expressed that he doesn't want to make anything look repetitive.

He said, "I don't want to keep doing anything repetitive. I won't do part 3 unless there is something better and meaningful to explore. That is exactly why we are doing the prequel, because it felt natural, because the world of Kantara has a lot of depth. But simply making Kantara 3 because of demand? That's not something I want to do." ‘Kantara – Chapter 1’: Makers of Rishab Shetty’s Upcoming Film Cancel Chennai Pre-Release Event After Vijay’s TVK Rally Stampede Tragedy in Karur – See Statement.

More About ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’

Kantara: Chapter 1 also stars Mollywood actor Jayaram in a key role. The film delves into the origins of the mythological traditions in the sacred land of Tulunadu. The movie is backed by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films. The movie is receiving positive reviews from audiences and critics alike for its stunning cinematography, grand scale and action sequences.

