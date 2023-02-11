Actress Urvashi Rautela took to social media to announce that she will be a part of Kantara 2 starring Rishab Shetty. Urvashi took to Instagram, where she shared a picture posing with Rishab, who also directed the film. "#KANTARA 2 @rishabshettyofficial @hombalefilms loading #RS," she wrote as the caption. Rishab Shetty Announces Kantara's Prequel as Part One Completes 100 Days!

Kantara stars Rishab as a Kambala champion who is at loggerheads with an upright forest officer, Murali (played by Kishore). The story is set and filmed in Keradi in coastal Karnataka. On the work front, Urvashi was recently seen in the song "Boss Party" alongside megastar Chiranjeevi in the film Waltair Vereeyya. Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty’s Period Action Thriller to Be Converted Into a Franchise, Declare Producers.

Urvashi Rautela in Kantara 2:

Urvashi will next be seen with Ram Pothineni. She will also be Randeep Hooda's co-star in Inspector Avinash.

