Rishab Shetty's Kannada film Kantara: Chapter 1, which released in theatres on October 2, 2025, continues to roar at the box office. A sequel to his 2022 hit mythological action-thriller Kantara, the movie features Rukmini Vasanth as the female lead. Backed by Hombale Films, the juggernaut has become the biggest hit of Indian cinema in 2025, surpassing Vicky Kaushal’s February release Chhaava by collecting INR 601.68 crore. ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ Box Office: Roars Past INR 852 Crore Worldwide, Becomes Biggest Diwali 2025 Blockbuster; Rishab Shetty’s Divine Epic Breaks Records With Its Powerful Blend of Folklore and Cinematic Brilliance.

‘Kantara 2’ Beats ‘Chhaava’ To Become Biggest Hit of 2025 in India

Vicky Kaushal's Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj biopic Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar, released in the theatres in February. The movie, also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, connected well with teh audience and collected INR 601.54 crore domestically during its theatrical run. Considering the content we have been witnessing these days, this seemed like a pretty tough figure to beat. However, Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 has done the unthinkable.

Watch the Trailer of ’Kantara: Chapter 1

According to a report in Sacnilk, Kantara: Chapter 1 collected INR 601. 68 crore in India on its 29th day, beating Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava to become the biggest hit of Indian cinema in 2025. Talking about the global collections, the mythological film has crossed the INR 850 crore mark in a milestone achievement for a Kannada film.

More About ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’

Kantara: Chapter 1 also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Jayaram in lead roles. The mythological film delves into the origins of the Daiva Aradhane and the ancestral feud established in the first movie. Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 ends with a hint about the upcoming instalment, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 2. The movie is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films. ‘Kantara Chapter 1’ Movie Review: Rishab Shetty Dares To Go Bigger With an Ambitious if Overstuffed Prequel With Three Standout Sequences (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ OTT Release

It is surprising that despite becoming a box office phenomenon, Kantara: Chapter 1 made its digital debut even before completing a month of its theatrical release. If you missed watching this biggie in theatres, worry not! Grab some popcorn and tune in to Amazon Prime Video to watch this masterpiece on OTT. The film began streaming on the platform today (October 31).

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 31, 2025 12:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).