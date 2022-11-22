Mumbai, Nov 22 (PTI) Veteran actor Neena Gupta says she had a great time working on her upcoming film "Vadh".

Also starring Sanjay Mishra, the trailer of the movie was released on social media on Tuesday.

Also Read | Nicki Aycox Dies at 47: Actor Was Best Known For Her Role of Meg Masters in Supernatural.

Touted as a thriller drama, "Vadh" is written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal.

"'Vadh' is an extremely intriguing thriller story and I have had a great time bringing life to the film. This story is much more than what meets the eye and audience will have a wonderful time watching the trailer as well as the movie itself," Gupta said in a statement.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Joins Global Icon David Beckham For Raising Child Rights Awareness.

Mishra said he is happy to have collaborated with Gupta on the film.

"As an actor I have never imagined myself in this type of a character that too with Neena ji. I am eagerly looking forward to seeing how the audience reacts to the movie," he added.

"Vadh" is backed by J Studio and Next Level Production. Filmmaker Luv Ranjan's Luv Films is presenting the project.

The movie will hit the screens on December 9.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)