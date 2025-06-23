New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is currently busy shooting for 'Border 2' in Pune.

Recently, at the National Defence Academy (NDA), Varun joined real-life army cadets for a spontaneous "knuckle" push-up challenge.

Also Read | 'Ramayana': Is Teaser for Ranbir Kapoor-Yash's Mythological Movie Releasing Online Soon? Here's the Truth!.

Sharing a video from his meeting with the army cadets, he wrote, "BORDER2Hamare saare young cadets ke saath knuckle challenge. #bts"

https://www.instagram.com/p/DLPJEFnsxGO/

Also Read | 'Happy Anniversary Husband of 1 Year, Boyfriend of 8': Sonakshi Sinha Pens Heartfelt Note for Zaheer Iqbal on First Wedding Anniversary.

Earlier, on January 15, Varun took to Instagram and saluted the men in uniform on the 77th Indian Army Day. He shared a couple of pictures from the sets of the film where he spent the day interacting with soldiers."Honouring the real heroes of India this #ArmyDay. Proud to be with them. #Border2 #prep," he captioned the post.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 also stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

The upcoming sequel to the 1997 blockbuster 'Border' has a powerhouse production team, including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta.Gulshan Kumar's T-Series presents the film in association with JP Dutta's JP Films.

'Border 2' will hit theatres on January 23, 2026. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)