Nitesh Tiwari’s adaptation of Ramayana is shaping up to be the biggest film ever made in Indian cinema - thanks to its massive budget, ambitious scope, a star-studded cast and crew, and a carefully strategised release plan. Slated to be released in two parts, Ramayana: Part 1 is set to hit theatres in November 2026, with Part 2 arriving during Diwali 2027. ‘Ramayana’: First Look Revealed As Diwali 2026 and 2027 Release Dates Announced for Epic Two-Part Saga, Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash.

The film boasts a fabulous ensemble cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sunny Deol, Sai Pallavi, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Kunal Kapoor, Ravi Dubey, Arun Govil, and Vivek Oberoi - though most of these names have yet to be officially confirmed. Production is underway in an extremely secretive manner, taking place on elaborate but closed sets. AR Rahman is composing the music, and joining him on this monumental project is none other than Hollywood’s legendary composer Hans Zimmer.

So, when can we expect a first look at this magnum opus - one that producer Namit Malhotra has described as India’s answer to Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings? Well, quite soon, it seems...

Title Announcement Teaser of 'Ramayana' Censored

According to the CBFC website, a title announcement video was recently submitted and certified on June 23, 2025. The teaser is listed as being three minutes long. Interestingly, the film's title has been submitted as Ramayana 3D.

Title Announcement Teaser of 'Ramayana 3D' Censored (Photo Credits: CBFC)

This suggests that a teaser could be dropping any day now. However, as the CBFC listing doesn’t mention any cast or crew details, it’s also possible that the video could be mostly animated, meaning we may not yet get a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, or Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. ‘Ramayana’: Kajal Aggarwal To Play Mandodari Opposite Yash's Ravana in Part 1 of Ranbir Kapoor and Nitesh Tiwari’s Mythological Film Franchise? Here’s What We Know.

However, there is no official announcement on when the teaser will arrive. So watch our website for more updates on this.

Adding to the intrigue, a month earlier in May 2025, another title announcement video was submitted and certified by the CBFC, with a shorter runtime of 2 minutes and 36 seconds. What became of that version? Has the teaser now been revised with additional footage to extend its length?

Title Announcement Teaser of 'Ramayana 3D' Censored (Photo Credits: CBFC)

As for why we need a title announcement for movies that we know would called Ramayana, the two films may come with additional taglines, instead of keeping it to Part 1 and Part 2 - like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Just guessing here.

