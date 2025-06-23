Actress Sonakshi Sinha wished hubby Zaheer Iqbal with a special post as the couple celebrated 1 year of marital bliss on Monday. Giving a sneak peek into the first-anniversary celebration, Sonakshi posted some pictures of what seemed like a lovely date night on her official Instagram account. Wishing her husband of 1 year and boyfriend of 8, the Dabangg actress wrote, "Happy Anniversary husband of 1 year, and boyfriend of 8 - ILYSM i could burst...My Jaan @iamzahero." Before this, Sonakshi complimented her in-laws saying that they are the best in the world. ‘First, Give Me This Guy… Then Sooo Much Love’: Sonakshi Sinha Calls Her In-Laws ‘Best in the World’ on First Wedding Anniversary.

Sonakshi Sinha Shares for Hubby Zaheer Iqbal – See Post

She took to the stories section of her IG and dropped a lovely still of the couple's anniversary celebration at home. The snap showed Zaheer sitting in between pink, silver, and white balloons with the words, “We Love You”. Revealing the reason for calling her in-laws the best, Sonakshi wrote, “Best in laws in the world. First, give me this guy… Then sooo much love.” For the unaware, after being in a relationship for around 7 years, Sonakshi and Zaheer finally tied the knot on June 23, 2024 in Mumbai. The lovebirds first met during a party hosted by Salman Khan. Work-wise, Sonakshi will next be seen in Nikita Roy, which is directed by her brother Kussh Sinha. ‘Nikita Roy’: Sonakshi Sinha Unveils Spine-Chilling New Song ‘Kaali Raatein’ From Her Upcoming Supernatural Thriller (Watch Video)

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Sonakshi revealed how she reacts to the rumors of a strained relationship with her brothers, Luv and Kussh. Speaking to IANS, Sonakshi shared, “Honestly, I don’t dwell on it. I try not to give it too much thought.” Talking about her experience shooting with her brother Kussh, Sonakshi disclosed that for her coming to the set means stepping into full work mode. "As soon as you come on set, you remember what you're there to do," she said. Sonakshi further shared that during the shoot her focus used to be on supporting Kussh in his directorial debut.

