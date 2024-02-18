Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 (ANI): After three years of marriage, the cutest couple of Bollywood Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are all set to embrace parenthood.

On Sunday, Varun took to Instagram and shared the good news with their fans and followers.

The image captured Varun planting a kiss on Natasha's baby bump and at the back their pet dog Joey posing for a camera.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "We are pregnant, Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrenght."

As soon as this exciting news was shared, fans and industry members flooded the comment section.

Karan Johar wrote, "Love you both!!!!!!! So so happy for you and the family!!!! welcome to best feeling in the world."

Bhumi Pednekar commented, "Congratulations."

Vaani Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations."

Janhvi Kapoor dropped heart emojis.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented, "Omg. Best news."

Varun tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha on January 24 in 2021. The wedding was a close-knit affair with very few guests in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Varun and Natasha, a fashion designer, have known each other since sixth grade. However, the duo fell head-over-heels in love with each other after a couple of years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan will be seen in upcoming action thriller film 'Baby John'.

'Baby John' is directed by A. Kaleeswaran. Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios.

In the coming months, Varun will be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series 'Citadel' opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the international version. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited. Raj and DK have created the Indian version. (ANI)

