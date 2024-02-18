On Sunday, Varun Dhawan shared a joyful news. His wife, Natasha Dalal, is pregnant with their first child. They got married on January 24, 2021. The photo shared on his Instagram handle shows Natasha and Varun in Mumbai with their dog, Joey. In the photo, Varun kisses Natasha's baby bump, and she gently holds her belly. Varun wrote, "We are pregnant. Need all your blessings and love." Many celebrities and fans congratulated them in the comments. Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal Expecting First Child.

Varun Dhawan's Instagram Post

