Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], July 26 (ANI): Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda is no more.

Surinder Shinda, who had been receiving treatment at a hospital in Ludhiana, breathed his last on Wednesday morning.

Details on his funeral are awaited.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann extended his heartfelt condolences to the kin of the popular singer, tweeting, "Extremely saddened to hear the news of the death of famous singer Surinder Shinda ji. The voice of Punjab has gone silent forever."

Singer Jazzy B also expressed his grief over the demise of Surinder Shinda.

"Waheguru ji. Ustad Surinder shinda ji nu apney charna which nivas bakshan really sad to hear the new #legendwillliveforever @surindershinda_official," he wrote, adding a picture with Surinder Shinda.

Over the course of his career, Shinda had written a number of songs that have continued to resonate with listeners across ages.

His chartbusters include ‘Jatt Jeona Morh,’ ‘Putt Jattan De,’ ‘Truck Billiya,’ ‘Balbiro Bhabhi,’ and ‘Kaher Singh Di Mout.’ (ANI)

