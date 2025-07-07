Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 7 (ANI): Actor Vijay Sethupathi has begun shooting his next project, directed by Puri Jagannadh, in Hyderabad. The project was launched with a mahurat puja, a traditional ceremony held before the start of shooting.

The production house took to its X account on Monday to share that "major talkie scenes" featuring Vijay Sethupathi and actress Samyuktha are being filmed during this schedule.

Also Read | 'Kingdom' New Release Date: Vijay Deverakonda's Action Drama To Hit Theatres on July 31.

Director Puri Jagannadh took to X to share the news, dropping pictures from the sets. In the pictures, Sethupathi was spotted posing for a group picture with the rest of the cast, director and producers of the movie.

He wrote, "AND IT BEGINS! The raw and real journey of #PuriSethupathi begins on the sets today in Hyderabad. Major talkie portions featuring Makkalselvan @VijaySethuOffl and fierce @iamsamyuktha_ are being canned in this packed schedule and will have a continuous shoot. A #PuriJagannadh film. Releases in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam."

Also Read | AI Fail: Grok Mistakes 'The Hunger Games - Mockingjay Part 2' Video Clip for 'Aftersun'; X Chatbot's Hilarious Responses Defending Its 'Answer' Go Viral!.

https://x.com/PuriConnects/status/1942119776463241356

Apart from Vijay Sethupathi and Samyuktha, actress Tabu also plays an important role in the movie. The movie is produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under their banner, Puri Connects.

Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in Ace, which released in theatres on May 23. In Ace, he played Kannan, aka Bolt. The film, directed by Arumugakumar, featured Rukmini Vasanth as Rukku, Kannan's love interest. It also starred Babloo Prithveeraj, Yogi Babu, and Divya Pillai. The story follows a man who hopes to start fresh abroad but gets pulled into a dangerous trap. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)