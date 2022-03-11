Chennai (Tamil Nadu), March 11 (ANI): National award-winning actor Vijay Sethupathi celebrated the completion of six years of his popular film, 'Kadhalum Kadanthu Pogum', on Friday.

The actor took to his Instagram story to post a poster of the film to mark its celebration.

The film also starred Madonna Sebastian, G.M. Sundhar and K.S.G. Venkatesh among others.

Meanwhile, Vijay was last seen in the film, 'Kadaisi Vivasayi'. He will be seen in the Sriram Raghavan directorial, 'Merry Christmas', which also stars Katrina Kaif, alongside him.

Vijay is all set for his upcoming film, 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal', which is a love triangle between him, Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film has been slated for theatrical release on April 28, 2022. (ANI)

