Washington DC [US], March 12 (ANI): Actress Viola Davis opened up about a hidden detail from her 2017 Oscars ensemble nearly a decade later, revealing that she wore platform sneakers under her custom scarlet red Armani gown when she won Best Supporting Actress for 'Fences', according to People.

The 60-year-old EGOT winner shared the revelation during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "I won an Oscar. What do you think? But underneath that dress... I have on platform sneakers that were specially made for me that were probably seven inches high," Davis said, pointing to the shoes in a photo of herself accepting the award.

"Really!" Fallon exclaimed at the revelation.

"Yeah!" replied Davis. "That's what I remember about that moment," she says, emphasizing while pointing to her shoes in the photo of herself receiving the award on stage, "I was wearing sneakers right there," according to People.

Fallon reacted with surprise as Davis emphasized the unconventional footwear choice, adding a lighthearted note about the memory. The actress also reflected on seeing her Madame Tussauds wax figure, which replicated the scarlet red gown, calling the experience "freaked me right the hell out." The wax figure had been unveiled in Los Angeles on April 9, 2025, according to People.

Davis also shared a wardrobe moment from the 2026 Actor Awards held on March 1 at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Wearing a custom emerald green, pleated silk Lurex Gucci gown with an off-the-shoulder design, the actress admitted, "I did rip my dress open, I did. But it's all good!" She presented Michael B. Jordan with the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role and went viral for her emotional reaction, which could be heard through the stage microphone, according to People.

Discussing the video's popularity in a recent interview, Davis joked about sharing laughs with her husband, actor and producer Julius Tennon, over the past two days while promoting her debut novel Judge Stone.

"Me and my husband [actor and producer Julius Tennon] have been laughing for two days," she told Variety of the video's virality in a recent interview, while discussing her debut novel Judge Stone. (ANI)

