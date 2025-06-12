Washington [US], June 12 (ANI): Tommy Wirkola is set to return to the director's chair for 'Violent Night 2', the sequel to the 2022 Christmas-themed action film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to sources, Universal has scheduled the sequel for release on December 4, 2026.

Also Read | Genevieve Chenneour Fights Off Notorious Phone Thief at London Cafe; 'Bridgerton' Actress' Heroic Showdown With Serial Offender Caught on CCTV (Watch Video).

David Harbour will once again play the lead role of a rough-around-the-edges Santa Claus, who finds himself in the midst of a violent battle.

In the first film, Harbour's character was a bitter drunk who rediscovers the true meaning of Christmas with the help of a young girl.

Also Read | Is Alia Bhatt Now Alia Kapoor? Netizens REACT As Actress' Cannes 2025 YouTube Vlog Gives Major Hint About Possible Name Change Following Marriage With Ranbir Kapoor.

It's unclear if his character's newfound lucidity will remain intact in the sequel.

Kelly McCormick and David Leitch of 87North will produce the film, with Pat Casey and Josh Miller returning to write the screenplay.

Production is slated to begin in Winnipeg in September, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The first film was a commercial success, reportedly grossing USD 50 million domestically and USD 25.9 million internationally on a budget of around USD 20 million.

Wirkola previously expressed interest in exploring ideas that couldn't be included in the first film, such as the North Pole, Mrs Claus, and the elves.

"We don't see the North Pole, we don't see Mrs Claus, and we don't see the elves," Wirkola said in an interview, as quoted by the Hollywood Reporter.

The filmmaker's vision for the sequel is eagerly anticipated by fans of the original. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)