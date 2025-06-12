British actress Genevieve Chenneour, known for her role as Miss Clara Livingston in the popular romance drama Bridgerton, was waiting for her coffee at a London cafe when a shocking incident unfolded. In a video going viral on the internet, the 27-year-old actress fought off a thief who attempted to steal her phone while she was waiting for an order at a coffee shop in Kensington, London. The thief was identified as Zacariah Boulares, who has a long list of previous offences. Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 Review: Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton's Chemistry Rescues Their Formulaic 'Will-They, Won't-They' Romance (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘Bridgerton’ Actress Genevieve Chenneour Fights Phone Thief at Kensington Cafe

The shocking incident which took place in February 2025 at the Kensington branch of Joe & The Juice Cafe. A CCTV footage capturing the moment has now surfaced online. The video shows Genevieve Chenneour seated at a coffee shop, waiting for her order and looking towards the counter away from where her phone was placed. As the actress looked in the opposite direction, 18-year-old Zacariah Boulares came up from behind, grabbed her phone, and immediately tried to walk away.

Genevieve Chenneour Fends Off Phone Thief at London Cafe in Viral CCTV Footage

Bridgerton Actress, Genevieve Chenneour fights off phone thief pic.twitter.com/3LJrjDYRz1 — UnBoxPHD (@UnBoxPHD) June 11, 2025

However, it wasn't sneaky enough for the actress, who sensed the man's presence and quickly reacted. She confronted him, along with another man standing nearby, who caught the thief by his collar and managed to stop him from escaping. As the other customer pinned him down, Genevieve retrieved her phone. ‘My Babies Were…’: Gurmeet Choudhary Reports Theft by a New Staff Member at His Residence, Urges Fans To Stay Alert (View Post).

Talking about the incident, Genevieve Chenneour thanked her followers for the concern and said, "I'm okay and incredibly grateful. He won't be able to harm anyone else. But after being repeatedly threatened with being stabbed in the face, its hard to feel safe going out."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2025 04:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).