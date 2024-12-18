Actors Nana Patekar and Randeep Hooda have joined the cast of filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's new movie with Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, the makers announced on Wednesday. Also starring Triptii Dimri as the female lead, the movie is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala's production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri Announced As Leads in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Upcoming Film.

In a post on social media platform X, the studio announced that the movie will commence production on January 6 before making its debut in cinema halls on December 5, 2025. "#SajidNadiadwala presents a @VishalBhardwaj film! A spectacular cinematic journey begins on 6th Jan 2025. Film releasing on 5th December 2025 @shahidkapoor @tripti_dimri23 @nanagpatekar @RandeepHooda @WardaNadiadwala," read the post. Sikandar: Salman Khan-AR Murugadoss’ Upcoming Action Entertainer To Be a Pritam Musical, Nadiadwala Grandson Drops Announcement on X.

Vishal Bhardwaj New Film Update

The untitled movie is touted to be a “big action commercial entertainer”. The project comes 15 years after Bhardwaj and Kapoor started their collaboration with critically-acclaimed movie Kaminey. It was followed by Haider in 2014 and Rangoon in 2017. Patekar currently stars in Anil Sharma's family drama Vanvaas. Hooda's upcoming movie is Jaat, headlined by Sunny Deol.

