Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 13 (ANI): Actor Vivek Oberoi visited the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj on Thursday, accompanied by his family, to take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers converge.

The actor joined millions of devotees participating in this grand spiritual gathering, which is considered one of the largest religious congregations in the world.

Also Read | 'Maroon Vibes': Shehnaaz Gill Rocks Desi Style in Melbourne, Drops Stunning Video on Instagram - WATCH.

Earlier in the day, actor Vicky Kaushal also visited Mahakumbh 2025 ahead of his upcoming film, 'Chhaava', which is scheduled for release on February 14.

Sharing his experience at the event, Vicky Kaushal expressed his joy, saying, "I am feeling good. I was waiting to visit Mahakumbh. I am fortunate as I got the opportunity to come here."

Also Read | 'Shark Tank India Season 4': Anupam Mittal and Namita Thapar Clash Over Business Ethics After Shaadi.com CEO Questions an Entrepreneur's Need for Investment - Here's What Happened.

According to Uttar Pradesh government officials, more than 1.47 million devotees took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on Thursday alone.

Among them, 5 lakh are Kalpavasis, while 9.79 lakh are pilgrims participating in the ongoing Mahakumbh, which continues to attract devotees from across the globe for one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.

As of February 12, the total number of devotees who have taken a dip in the Triveni waters has exceeded 482.9 million, marking a significant milestone in the grand event.

Mahakumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The grand event will continue till Mahashivratri on February 26. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)