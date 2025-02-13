Shark Tank India Season 4 premiered on January 6, 2025. The new season of the popular business reality show has left viewers glued to their screens with engaging pitches and fun moments. In the latest episode of Shark Tank India 4, things got pretty heated after a husband-wife duo, Gaurav and Disha, pitched their business, Gofig. Their company sells surplus and near-expiry products that would simply go wasted. However, it was not the business idea that caught everyone's attention but the drama that unfolded between sharks Namita Thapar and Anupam Mittal. ‘Shark Tank India’ Collaborates With Jeet Adani for ‘Divyang Special’ Episode To Encourage Entrepreneurship Among Specially-Abled Individuals (Watch Video).

Gaurav and Disha’s Pitch on ‘Shark Tank India 4’

While pitching their business, Gofig, on Shark Tank India 4, Gaurav and Disha highlighted a major issue with a shocking statistic. They revealed that food worth INR 50,000 crore goes to waste annually due to expiry dates. Their plan focused on partnering with brands to sell these near-expiry products through alternative channels. They sought INR 50 lakh for 2% equity, valuing their business at INR 25 crore.

Watch the Promo of ‘Shark Tank India Season 4’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shark Tank India (@sharktank.india)

Sharks Namita Thapar and Anupam Mittal Clash Over Business Ethics

Gaurav and Disha's innovative business idea aimed at reducing food waste sparked a debate among the sharks. Anupam Mittal took a dig at Gaurav's family business before bringing Namita Thapar into the conversation pointing out that even she inherited her company (Emcure Pharma) from her father. However, things got heated after Mittal questioned the couple's need for investment, asking, "Do you even need to work for money now?" Namita quickly reacted to it, calling it an unfair question. Anupam defended his statement and said, "It's a very relevant question, Namita. Let me finish. This is Shark Tank India, its capitalism in its true form. If you're uncomfortable with that, you shouldn't be here." ‘Shark Tank India Season 4’: 19-Year-Old Himanshu Rajpurohit Impresses Judges With His Healthcare Venture Nexera, Calls Experience ‘Dream Come True’.

Anupam also said that he was not on board with Gofig's business model and suggested the founders dismiss their B2B approach and focus on opening physical stores. Namita, on the other hand, despite her disapproval of Anupam Mittal's vision, chose not to invest in the business. Aman Gupta, Peeyush Bansal, and Ritesh Agarwal also opted out, saying that physical retail would be more profitable for their business. ‘Shark Tank India Season 4’: Anupam Mittal Thinks ‘Shark Tank Pakistan’ Is ‘Hilarious’, Shaadi.com Founder Speaks About His Journey (LatestLY Exclusive).

Tune in to Shark Tank India Season 4 exclusively on Sony LIV from Monday to Friday at 8 PM IST.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2025 03:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).