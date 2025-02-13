Actress Shehnaaz Gill recently took to social media to showcase her desi style in a stunning maroon suit set against the backdrop of Melbourne’s rainy weather. The actress, on Thursday (February 13), took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of herself embracing the serene vibes of the city while effortlessly blending traditional elegance with the rainy atmosphere. In the clip, the Honsla Rakh actress is seen vibing to Shubh’s trendy song "Fell For You." Gill is seen walking with utmost confidence and grace as she makes her video on the trending song. ‘Ikk Kudi’: Shehnaaz Gill Ventures Into Production With Amar Singh Saron’s Upcoming Punjabi Film – Title Poster Out.

For the caption, Shehnaaz wrote, “Maroon vibes in the rain of Melbourne.” The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress is currently in Melbourne, and she has been sharing photos and videos from there on social media.On Wednesday (February 12), Gill dropped a stunning selfie on her Instagram stories. In the picture, she looked effortlessly chic, wearing a pink top paired with blue jeans. She accessorized the look with a brown bag and oversized brown sunglasses, exuding style. She also tagged her location as Melbourne Airport, Australia. Shehnaaz Gill Kickstarts Shooting For Her Punjabi Film, Poses With Clapperboard and ‘Dream Team’ (See Pics).

Shehnaaz Gill's Fab Style in Melbourne

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Meanwhile, the ex-Bigg Boss contestant recently marked her 32nd birthday with an intimate celebration surrounded by close friends and family. Sharing a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the special day, the actress posted a video on Instagram showing her enjoying the party with her team inside her vanity van. Sharing the clip, Shehnaaz wrote, “Now I finally understand what a Birthday Month is! This January wasn’t just about one day—it felt like my birthday was celebrated every single day.”

On the work front, Gill is gearing up for the release of her next project, Ikk Kudi, which also marks her debut as a producer. Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the Punjabi-language film is set to be released on June 13. The actress was last seen in Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's movie Vicky and Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

