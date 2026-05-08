Entertainment News | We Don't Want to Give Any Message: Producer Nikhil, Amit Sadh, Neetu Chandra on 'Aakhri Sawal'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 (ANI): The lead cast and the producer of the upcoming film 'Aakhri Sawal' reflected on the message behind the film, saying that the movie is the "consolidation" of the facts, which is open to interpretation by the audience.

Directed by the National Film Awardee Abhijeet Mohan Warang, the film 'Aakhri Sawal' stars Sanjay Dutt, Sameera Reddy, Amit Sadh, Namashi Chakraborty and Neetu Chandra in the lead role.

Also Read | 'Papam Prathap' on OTT: How To Watch Thiruveer and Payal Radhakrishna's Telugu Comedy-Drama Online.

As per the trailer of the movie, the film dives into some of the most sensitive and controversial moments of India's political history.

While talking to ANI, film producer Nikhil Nanda said that the film doesn't carry any message but is the "consolidation" of the facts.

Also Read | Trisha Krishnan Says THIS in Now-Deleted Cryptic Post Ahead of Vijay 'Sarkar' in Tamil Nadu.

"We don't want to give any message, we just want to show facts and people are so intelligent that they will automatically get the outcome they want. We have consolidated all of them in the form of a film in front of the audience and I hope that everyone will get their final answer from this last question," said Nikhil Nanda.

As per the trailer, the story appears to engage with some of the most sensitive and widely discussed events in India's past, which include the Babri Masjid demolition and the significance of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Actress Neetu Chandra, who plays the role of a journalist in the movie, reiterated the producer's statement that the movie carries no message and is open to the interpretation of the audience.

"Nikhil ji was saying that there is no message. Today's audience is very educated, very intelligent, and they will know what the movie is and what should happen. That's why I feel like, as Amit Sadh sir also said, it makes a lot of difference to us that you watch this movie or watch every movie, so that the hard work that we have put in front of you, the result comes out well, and you reach this movie to everyone," said Nitu Chandra.

Actor Amit Sadh recalled his experience from the script reading session of the film before boarding the project. He described it as one of the "goosebump" moments of his life, as he was very impressed with storytelling in the film.

Amit Sadh said, "I took the narration, and in the second half of the film, when I took the narration for the first time in my life, I took the narration while standing. I couldn't sit. I had goosebumps. I was doing all this while standing. I was like, tears were coming. I became emotional."

He added, "You all know that I have never hidden my emotions. I have been here for 25 years. I have never hidden my feelings, and I think there should be emotions. There should be patriotism, and I consider myself very fortunate that I am a part of this chapter, this film, this movement. And I would just like people to go and watch this film."

The story, screenplay and dialogues have been written by Utkarsh Naithani. Apart from its subject, the makers also said that 'Aakhri Sawal' aims to make cinema accessible to more viewers.

The film will release with integrated Indian Sign Language (ISL) support for deaf audiences. Accessibility support for visually challenged viewers is also being planned.

The film is presented by Nikhil Nanda and produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt. Puneet Nanda, Dr Deepak Singh, Gaurav Dubey and Ujjwal Anand are co-producers.

'Aakhri Sawal' is scheduled to release in cinemas on May 15, in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)