Cannes [France], May 19 (ANI): Wes Anderson's latest film, 'The Phoenician Scheme', premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, earning a thunderous standing ovation.

As per Deadline, the audience gave a 7.5-minute standing ovation to the film after the screening.

The film stars Benicio Del Toro as European industrialist Anatole 'Zsa-zsa' Korda and Mia Threapleton as his estranged daughter Liesl, a nun in training.

AS reported by Deadline, Mia Threapleton was visibly moved by the audience's applause, tearing up as the crowd continued to cheer.

Anderson expressed his gratitude to the cast, name-checking them in his post-screening comments.

"The only thing really I can think to say -- I think of 12 words to say that would stand for everything in this movie," Anderson said, before pointing out his castmates, including Del Toro, Michael Cera, and Roman Coppola, as per Deadline.

'The Phoenician Scheme' marks a return to form for Anderson's offbeat dysfunctional family comedies, similar to 'Rushmore' and 'The Royal Tenenbaums'.

The film follows Korda, who has survived six plane crashes and is now appointing Liesl as his successor. Together, they embark on a mission to close a rapidly expanding financial shortfall.

As per Deadline, critics have praised Del Toro's performance, saying the film "belongs lock, stock and barrel to Benicio Del Toro, playing this Onassis-style billionaire who proves again to be so adept to the rhythms of Anderson's dialogue and delivers flawlessly here."

'The Phoenician Scheme' will open limited in NYC and LA on May 30, with a wide expansion on June 6. (ANI)

