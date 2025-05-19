Tamil actor Vishal Krishna Reddy, better known by his stage name Vishal, recently grabbed headlines after fainting at an event in Villupuram. The 47-year-old actor made his comeback in the industry with Sundar C's Madha Gaja Raja, which was released on January 12, 2025. Apart from his acting venture and health update, Vishal is back in the news for another personal reason. The latest buzz suggests that the actor is all set to marry Kabali fame Sai Dhanshika. Vishal Collapses on Stage During Event in Villupuram, Tamil Actor’s Manager Says He Skipped Meal and Felt Fatigued (Watch Video).

Actor Vishal To Tie the Knot With Sai Dhanshika?

Actor Vishal, who is a member of the Nadigar Sangam, also known as the South Indian Artistes' Association, a union for TV, film, and theatre actors in Tamil Nadu, revealed his plans to settle down after the completion of the Nadigar Sangam building, for which they have been raising funds. According to Hindustan Times, when the actor was asked about his marriage plans during a media interaction, he replied, "Ive found the person. Weve had conversations about marriage and this will be a love marriage. Ill announce more details about the bride and the wedding date soon."

Sai Dhanshika’s Instagram Post

Sources close to Vishal have confirmed that the reports about him tying the knot with Sai Dhanshika are indeed true. The actor is set to appear as the chief guest at the upcoming Tamil movie Yogida, which stars Sai Dhanshika in the lead role. The event is scheduled for Monday evening (May 19), and speculations suggest that an official announcement regarding their marriage could be made there. ‘Madha Gaja Raja’: Did You Know Taapsee Pannu Was Originally Cast As the Female Lead in Vishal-Sundar C’s Long-Delayed Film?.

Apart from Rajinikanth's Kabali (2016), Sai Dhanshika has also appeared in movies like Peranmai (2009), Maanja Velu (2010), and Nil Gavani Sellathey (2010).

