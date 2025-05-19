Even as the entire nation, including Bollywood and South cinema industries, can’t stop expressing pride and thanking the Indian Armed Forces after Operation Sindoor, Bollywood’s biggest superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have left fans puzzled by their radio silence on the matter. Aamir Khan was silent until promotions for his film Sitaare Zameen Par began. Now, Aamir Khan Productions has shared a few posts in support of Operation Sindoor, also changing their profile picture on social media to that of the tricolour. At an event, Aamir also reportedly expressed his feelings about the Indian military operation. While Salman Khan did finally post on the ceasefire between India and Pakistan after Operation Sindoor, he deleted the post on X soon after, as Pakistan violated the ceasefire the same night that it came into place. However, Shah Rukh Khan still remains silent on Operation Sindoor, while he did react to the Pahalgam Terror Attack. Now, a video generated through Artificial Intelligence (AI) has gone viral, which takes a dig at Bollywood actors for their silence or measured response to Operation Sindoor. ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’: Aamir Khan Productions Changes Social Media DP to Indian Tricolour Amid Boycott Calls for Upcoming Film.

Bollywood Superstars Silent on Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor, carried out May 7, 2025, onwards, is India’s retaliatory attack on the Pakistan-sponsored Pahalgam Terror Attack of April 22, 2025. While the three Khans and other Bollywood celebs shared their grief on social media after the Pahalgam Terror Attack, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan were rather quiet about Operation Sindoor, until recently, when some of them reacted. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a few posts on X only after being trolled for his ‘blank tweets’ series, seen as insensitive in the wake of an imminent war between India and Pakistan. While Anil Kapoor did tweet about India’s retaliatory action, he maintained that it was a ‘fight between families.’ He was trolled for it, but netizens also sided with him for a late response, as he had lost his mother a few days before the Indian Armed Forces' operation. Actresses Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan and many others also reacted late, with posts on Instagram Stories. SRK maintains silence on the matter, after which a video of the King actor has gone viral, where he is talking about visiting his family in Pakistan. Watch the SRK video and the AI video below. ‘Sharam Karo Yaar’: Movie on ‘Operation Sindoor’ Announced Amid Indo-Pak Tensions; Netizens Criticise AI Poster and Question Its Timing Amid Ongoing Conflict.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Silence on Operation Sindoor Baffles Fans

Operation Sindoor: AI-Generated Video of Bollywood Stars

Amidst all this, an AI-generated video has gone viral, showing Bollywood stars coming out of a gutter manhole after Operation Sindoor is over. The video is also a reference to Salman Khan’s tweet right after the India-Pakistan Ceasefire was announced, which the actor had to delete after Pakistan violated it the same night with fresh drone attacks. The AI video, posted by an account called Artificial Budhi, is titled Bollywood Stars Coming Out of Their Hole. It has been captioned as: “Now the War is Over! Bollywood Stars coming out of their Hibernation! #OperationSindoor #Bollywood”. The song playing in the background “Bhaag D.K. Bose” from Aamir Khan’s film Delhi Belly (2011). The actors in the video include Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and Ajay Devgn. Take a look.

AI-Generated Video ‘Bollywood Stars Coming Out of Their Hole’ After Operation Sindoor – Watch Now:

Now the War is Over! Bollywood Stars coming out of their Hibernation! #OperationSindoor #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/sRj8c3PMBG — Artificial Budhi (@artificialbudhi) May 15, 2025

Pawan Kalyan Questions Bollywood’s Silence on Operation Sindoor

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan questioned Bollywood’s silence on Operation Sindoor. He said, “Bollywood stars didn’t say a word about Operation Sindoor. Don’t expect patriotism from them. They don’t run our nation. They are mere entertainers.”

While it is not a good idea to create fake videos through Artificial Intelligence, it is a reflection of the anger of the countrymen towards Bollywood stars during such a sensitive time. Whatever the matter between the two countries, fans expect celebrities to be on the country’s side. It remains to be seen whether Shah Rukh Khan, who was busy with his Met Gala 2025 debut just ahead of Operation Sindoor, finally shares his opinion on the India-Pakistan tensions, and Salman Khan tweets something after his deleted post.

