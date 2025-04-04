Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 (ANI): Singer Nitin Mukesh on Friday spoke fondly about his memories of legendary actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar who passed away at the age of 87 early this morning.

He shared that Kumar was one of the first people to support him when he began his career in the industry and also recalled his memories of working with the legendary actor, reminiscing about singing iconic the song 'Zindagi Ki Na Tute Ladi, Pyaar Kar Le Ghadi Do Ghadi' from the film 'Kranti', which Kumar had directed.

"There are so many memories of him... When I had just started working, it was Manoj Kumar Sahab who called my mother... He used to lovingly call my father Kripa Ram ji... He called my mother and told her, 'Bhabhi ji, I was deeply indebted to Kripa Ram ji, but I promise you that I will make sure Nitin sings in my films. Whatever I can do for Nitin in life, I will do,'" he told ANI.

"Mere zindagi ka aaj tak ka sabse lokpriya geet, 40 saal purana gaana 'Zindagi Ki Na Tute Ladi, Pyaar Kar Le Ghadi Do Ghadi' from the film Kranti, is a gift from him... Today, whatever I am is because of Manoj ji's love," Mukesh added.

The two collaborated on multiple films, with Nitin Mukesh's father, Mukesh, also being the voice of Manoj Kumar in many of his films, including Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim, and Kranti.

The legendary actor and filmmaker breathed his last at 4:03 a.m. on April 4 at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai after battling a long illness.

Born Harikrishan Goswami on July 24, 1937, in Abbottabad (now in Pakistan), Kumar became an iconic figure in Indian cinema, especially in the 1960s and 1970s. The actor was affectionately known as "Bharat Kumar" for his iconic roles in patriotic films like Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim, and Shaheed.

Apart from acting, Kumar also made significant contributions as a director and producer. His directorial debut Upkar (1967) won the National Film Award for Second Best Feature Film.

Other successful films directed by him include Purab Aur Paschim (1970) and Roti Kapda Aur Makaan (1974), both of which were major successes critically and commercially.

Leaders from across the political spectrum, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, shared heartfelt tributes, praising his contributions to Indian cinema and his ability to instill national pride through his work.

Prime Minister Modi called him an "icon of Indian cinema," praising his ability to inspire national pride through his films. (ANI)

