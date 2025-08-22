Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 started on a grand note on August 11. It's just the second week of the popular quiz show, and fans are loving the gyaan ka bhandar from host Amitabh Bachchan and the contestants. Uttarakhand's Aditya Kumar turned one of the recent episodes of KBC17 with pride and joy as he became the season's first crorepati. The latest episodes have also been packed with entertainment and tricky questions. In the most recent episode, 64-year-old Vijay Chaddha from Nashik took the hot seat opposite Big B. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: What Was the INR 7 Crore Question That Season’s FIRST Crorepati Aditya Kumar Couldn’t Answer?.

What Was the Big Question of ‘KBC17’ Episode 10?

VVijay Chaddha, a cheerful school principal with numerous degrees to her name, found a place on the hot seat with her smart personality. She was accompanied on the show by her husband, a retired military officer. Vijay Chaddha not only had a wholesome conversation with Amitabh Bachchan but also won big. She hoped to use the winning amount to fund her dream wedding celebration, marking their 43rd anniversary.

Watch the Promo of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’

The episode featured an interesting Bollywood-related question that was sure to test the knowledge of Hindi film buffs. Wondering what the question was? We got you covered! The 13th question of today's KBC17 was, "Which of these actors took his stage name from Dilip Kumar's character in the film Shabnam?"

The options provided were:

A. Rajendra Kumar

B. Kishore Kumar

C. Sanjeev Kumar

D. Manoj Kumar

Despite her vast knowledge across different fields, Vijay Chaddha faced some dilemmas on the hot seat as she couldn’t make a guess at one point. With only one lifeline left (Audience Poll), Vijay continued the game for INR 25 lakh. The audience poll showed the highest votes for option D, Manoj Kumar. She trusted the audience’s suggestion and won the round.

After this, she attempted the INR 50 lakh question, but with no lifelines left, she didn’t risk her winnings and decided to quit the show. Vijay Chaddha took home INR 25 lakh in prize money and bid goodbye to Amitabh Bachchan, who extended his warm wishes for her future.

About Manoj Kumar

Manoj Kumar was an actor, director, and editor best known for his patriotic films. He was born as Harikrishan Giri Goswami, and there’s an adorable backstory behind how he got the name Manoj Kumar. A huge fan of legendary actor Dilip Kumar, Manoj decided to pay a tribute to his idol by adopting the name Manoj, the name of Dilip Kumar’s character in the 1949 film Shabnam, which also starred Kamini Kaushal. And that's how we know him as Manoj Kumar. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Contestant Takes Home INR 12.50 Lakh After Getting THIS Cricket-Based Question Wrong – Can You Answer It?.

How To Watch ‘KBC17’?

Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Viewers can stream the episodes anytime on the Sony LIV app.

