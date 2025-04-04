Renowned Indian actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, celebrated for his patriotic roles and nicknamed 'Bharat Kumar', passed away at the age of 87. Actor Manoj Kumar earned the title of 'Bharat Kumar' due to his iconic roles in Bollywood films that strongly depicted patriotism and national pride. He breathed his last at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after battling heart-related complications and decompensated liver cirrhosis. Netizens from all walks of life have come together to honour the iconic Bollywood star, whose contributions to Indian cinema have left an indelible mark. From his unforgettable roles in classics like Upkar and Shaheed to his portrayal of patriotism and simplicity, the actor’s legacy inspires generations. As social media floods with tributes with RIP Manoj Kumar, fans and fellow celebrities alike are celebrating his cinematic journey, sharing memories and expressing gratitude for the powerful impact he’s had on Indian culture and cinema over the decades. Manoj Kumar Dies: Veteran Actor and Director Known As ‘Bharat Kumar’ Passes Away at 87.

Netizens Pay Heartfelt Tribute To Manoj Kumar

Legends Live On Forever!

Rest In Peace

Manoj Kumar ji, jinhone Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan aur Kranti jaise iconic filmon se sabke dil jeet liye — aaj humse bichhad gaye. Deshbhakti ko naye andaaz mein dikhane wale iss mahaan kalakar ko hum hamesha yaad rakhenge. Om Shanti.#मनोजकुमार#Manojkumar pic.twitter.com/nh0LugeTpO — Cin Cinati (@ciney4u) April 4, 2025

Your Legacy Lives On

Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar (मनोज कुमार). A true patriot in cinema, his iconic roles and direction left an indelible mark on Indian film history. Rest in peace, Bharat Kumar. Your legacy lives on. #ManojKumar#BharatKumar pic.twitter.com/C37glR9g0k — Puneet S Bansal (@PuneetSbansal) April 4, 2025

You're Always In Our Hearts

Manoj Kumar Passes Away

You Will Be Remembered!

Manoj Kumar, particularly known for his patriotic films and the nickname 'Bharat Kumar', passes away today. You will be always in our hearts.🙏#manojkumar pic.twitter.com/dxFtXd9qmP — Dilip Dugar (@dilipdugar) April 4, 2025

