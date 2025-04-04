Manoj Kumar, legendary Bollywood actor and filmmaker renowned for his patriotic movies, passed away at the age of 87 at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Friday (April 4) morning. The cause of his death has been identified as cardiogenic shock due to acute myocardial infarction, as per medical reports. The cinema legend is also popularly known as Bharat Kumar, a name which epitomised patriotism in many Indians in the 1960s and 1970s. Apart from his iconic patriotic movies, the actor was also a successful romantic hero. RIP Manoj Kumar! Netizens Pay Heartfelt Tributes to 'Bharat Kumar' as Legendary Actor Dies at 87, Celebrate His Timeless Legacy in Indian Cinema.

Born as Harikrishan Giri Goswami in Abbotttabad (now Pakistan). He got his first break in the 1957 film Fashion, where he played a cameo role. Manoj Kumar used to admire the legendary Dilip Kumar, so much that he adopted the name of Dilp Kumar's character from the 1949 film Shabnam. People soon began to call him Bharat Kumar, owing to his patriotism-themed films. Not just films, but the songs that featured in them including "Mere Desh Ki Dharti", "Aye Vatan Aye Vatan Humko Teri Ksaam" and "Mera Rang De Basanti Chola" to name a few. On the passing away of the great man, here's a look at five of his most iconic patriotic songs that continue to inspire everyone even today.

1. ‘Ai Vatan Ai Vatan Humko Teri Kasam’

Movie: Shaheed (1965)

Music Director: Prem Dhawan

Singer: Mohammed Rafi

While many movies have been made about the lives of freedom fighters in our country, thanks to the fierce resistance of our national heroes against the British Raj, none comes close to this 1965 film. The song is based on the life of Bhagat Singh and his fellow nationalists, who pledge to sacrifice their lives for the country's freedom. The legendary Mohammed Rafi lends his powerful vocals as Manoj Kumar delivers a heart-touching performance.

2. ‘Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna’

Movie: Shaheed (1965)

Music Director: Prem Dhawan

Singers: Mohammed Rafi, Manna De, Rajendra Mehta

The line "Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil mein hai" still gives us goosebumps! Legendary singers Mohammed Rafi, Manna Dey, and Rajendra Mehta came together to deliver this soul-stirring song from Manoj Kumar’s Shaheed. Decades later, it continues to inspire young hearts with the spirit of freedom.

3. ‘Hai Preet Jahan Ki Reet Sada’

Movie: Purab Aur Paschim (1970)

Music Director: Kalyanji-Anandji

Singer: Mahendra Kapoor

"Hai Preet Jahan Ki Reet Sada," one of the many songs we grew up listening to on occasions of national importance, is a classic from the 1970s that highlights the growing influence of Westernization on Indian values and culture. It was also one of the earliest Hindi films to explore the East-West divide. !

4. ‘Mere Desh Ki Dharti’

Movie: Upkar (1967)

Music Director: Kalyanji-Anandji

Singer: Mahendra Kapoor

Any Independence Day/ Republic Day celebration is incomplete without this iconic track from Manoj Kumar's Upkar. This patriotic track, sung by Mahendra Kapoor, makes our hearts swell with pride and emotion every time we listen to it. How iconic is the opening line -"Jab zero diya mera Bharat ne, duniya ko tab ginti aayi"? Ufff

5. ‘O Mera Rang De Basanti Chola’

Movie: Shaheed (1965)

Music Director: Prem Dhawan

Singers: Mukesh, Mahendra Kapoor, Lata Mangeshkar, Rajendra Mehta

This iconic track inspired the youth to make sacrifices for the country, just like freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru. Sung by Mahendra Kapoor and Mukesh, this powerful song was written and composed by Prem Dhawan. Manoj Kumar Dies: Veteran Actor-Director Dies at 87 in Mumbai After Battle With Liver Ailment, PM Narendra Modi Condoles His Demise.

Manoj Kumar’s contributions to Indian cinema remain timeless. He inspired generations with his patriotic films and soulful songs. His work continues to evoke deep emotions, reminding us of the power of storytelling in shaping national pride. As we remember his legacy, we celebrate not just the artist but the impact he left on Indian hearts forever.

