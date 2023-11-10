Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 (ANI): Superstar Salman Khan is all set to light up the silver screen with his latest release 'Tiger 3' this Diwali.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Tiger 3' is the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe after 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 'War' and 'Pathaan'.

Rohan Malhotra, Vice President, YRF Distribution, told ANI about the unique strategy to release the film 'Tiger 3' on Diwali.

He said, "Whenever we take any decision in a Yash Raj film, we always think 'What effect will this bring on the total final business of the picture?' When the year started, 'Pathan' was released and at the time of 'Pathan,' we made a decision that instead of the 26th, Thursday, we would release the picture on the 25th of January."

He added, "We brought the picture a day earlier and the collection of that picture was high as business went above Rs 500 crores and became Rs 544 crores. We were confident about the stardom of Shahrukh. We have confidence in Salman Khan's stardom. Lakshmi Puja is a day when there are prayers at home. It is time people celebrate festivals with their family.

No producer has released a movie on the day of Lakshmi Puja in the last 11 years. We think that there is some part of the population that would want to celebrate Diwali by watching Salman Khan's movie because this is the third part of Tiger movie. The advance booking is huge even on the year's weakest day for the film business. (For 24 hours shows). We have left the decision with the theatre owners."

He concluded, "It is the time after Lakshmi Puja. We have seen that a lot of people go to the night shows, so the 1 o'clock shows and 12:30 shows are programmed which are getting good sales. We feel that a little drop will be there in the evening when the majority of the people will be busy in the puja. They might come at night and watch the picture."

Earlier, the makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Tiger 3' on Monday unveiled the film's official trailer.

Taking to Instagram, Salman Khan shared a glimpse of the trailer which he captioned, "Tiger se dushmani sabko bhaari padti hai. This time it's personal! Watch #Tiger3Trailer now. #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas on 12th November. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Tiger 3' stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. The 2-minute-50-second-long trailer featured Salman as India's best agent, Tiger, trying to save his family and the country from an enemy (played by Emraan Hashmi) trying to take personal revenge for his family's loss.

The trailer also featured Katrina Kaif in her action avatar and Emraan's face was revealed at the end of the clip. The 'Selfiee' actor can be seen with long hair and a heavy beard look.

The film is set to hit the theatres on November 12, on Sunday, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. A complex release window this Diwali has prompted YRF to devise a strategic and unique release plan.

Talking about the film, Salman earlier said, "The action in Tiger 3 is raw, realistic yet spectacular. It is simply out of the world. What I love about the Tiger franchise is that the hero is presented as the larger-than-life Hindi film hero who can take on an army of people with his bare hands! He is okay to shed blood and still keep standing till everyone around him is finished."

He added, "The heroism (of Tiger) is in him taking the challenge head on and not backing down just as a real-life tiger would do when he hunts his prey. My character, Tiger, will never retreat from a fight. He will never give up till he is breathing and he will be the last man standing for his country." (ANI)

