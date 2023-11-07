Tiger 3, one of the highly anticipated films of the year, is all set to release in theatres this Diwali. Featuring Salman Khan as the protagonist, the movie happens to be part of YRF Spy Universe. The flick which revolves around the story of Tiger and Zoya (Katrina Kaif) is said to be filled with lots of action and thrills. Be it posters, songs, teaser or trailer, the sneak-peek into the film has garnered massive response from the audiences. Tiger 3 is sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and is the fifth installment in spy universe. Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif Slays As Spy Zoya in Powerful New Poster, Trailer To Drop On October 16! (View Post).

Now, if you are a sucker of action films and a bhaijaan fan, Tiger 3 will definitely impress you. Ahead of the actioner's release in cinema halls, let’s check out few key details about it below. Read on. Pathaan in Tiger 3 Prelude? Netizens Believe They Spotted Shah Rukh Khan and Emraan Hashmi in Teaser of Salman Khan's Upcoming Film!

Cast - Helmed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi as the leads. The film also features Ashutosh Rana, Michelle Lee, Riddhi Dogra, Vishal Jethwa, Ranvir Shorey among others in key roles. It's said that Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan have camoes in the actioner.

Plot - Tiger 3 narrates the story of Salman (Tiger) and Kat (Zoya), who get framed as traitors by a revenge seeking terrorist due to which the duo go on a life-threatening crusade to clear themselves and their family's name. Tiger 3: Hrithik Roshan's War Character Kabir to Feature in Salman Khan's Spy Thriller – Reports.

Watch Tiger 3 Trailer:

Certification & Runtime - Reportedly, Tiger 3 has been passed with zero cuts by the Censor Board and has received U/A certificate. The duration of the flick happens to be 153 minutes and 38 seconds (2 hours, 33 minutes, and 38 seconds).

Check Out Deets on Tiger 3 Below:

Release Date - In India, Tiger 3 is scheduled to be released in theatres on November 12, coinciding with Diwali 2023. The flick will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Review - The reviews for Salman Khan's Tiger 3 are not out yet. LatestLY will update you'll when the review of Tiger 3 is available online.

