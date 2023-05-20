Sharjah [UAE], May 20 (ANI): Anil Kapoor's happiness has increased leaps and bounds as he joined Sunita Kapoor for celebrations in UAE city of Sharjah.

Anil who is visiting Sharjah for an endorsement was accompanied by his wife as they celebrated their 39th anniversary together on Friday. The 'Pukar' actor looked fabulous in a red ensemble as he danced his way to the stage.

"Double celebration in Sharjah with the one who's always by my side @kapoor.sunita!" wrote Anil in the caption. He posted a string of pictures, including the one in which, Anil and Sunita posed in front of a cake. In other pictures, he was soon in typical Punjabi swag wooing Sharjah audience.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsdSTs0PX90/

Wishing his beloved Sunita, the actor wrote on Instagram on Friday, "Happy 50 years of love to us Sunita! Here's to being the lead in the most epic romance we could have ever imagined... A love story that began 50 years ago and will live on forever! I'll never understand how you managed to remain sane through 39 years of marriage and 11 years of dating me! They should write ballads about your patience and devotion!

And yet, half a decade later, one thing hasn't changed... You still take my breath away every time you walk into a room! Happy Anniversary to my one and only, now and forever! @kapoor.sunita."

On the work front, Anil will be seen next in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming gangster drama film 'Animal' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna.

He will be also seen in the second instalment of the crime thriller series 'The Night Manager'. (ANI)

