Washington [US], August 6 (ANI): Hollywood star Will Smith's daughter Willow Smith has defended the now-infamous moment her father slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, saying it is human nature to make mistakes.

According to Page Six, in an interview published by Billboard on Friday, the 21-year-old singer said, "I see my whole family as being human, and I love and accept them for all their humanness... "Maybe It's My Fault."

Also Read | Shoba Narayan Expresses Her Excitement on Portraying Simran in DDLJ Broadway Musical.

Willow added, "Because of the position that we're in, our humanness sometimes isn't accepted, and we're expected to act in a way that isn't conducive to a healthy human life and isn't conducive to being honest."

In March 2022, Will shocked the whole world when he smacked Rock, on stage at the Academy Awards after the comedian made a joke about the 'King Richard' star's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head.

Also Read | Christina Ricci Unveils That Johnny Depp Was the One Who Taught Her About Homosexuality During an On-Set Conflict.

Following that, the famous family faced an onslaught of scrutiny, which Willow said did not impact her as much as her "own internal demons."

Willow's comments come a week after her dad took to social media to issue yet another apology for his "unacceptable" behaviour.

Although the Smith family has continued to open up about the incident, Rock made it clear he is not ready to sit down with the 'Fresh Price of Bel-Air' star.

The stand-up comic has briefly addressed the slap during some of his comedy shows, but an insider told Page Six last month that Will's latest apology was "too little, too late." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)