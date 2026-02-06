Bhopal, February 6: What began as a bid to escape the grind of daily-wage labour ended in dramatic scenes of fire and protest in a busy market in Shivpuri. A young woman allegedly set her own e-rickshaw ablaze outside the showroom from which it was purchased, accusing the agency and company of months of harassment and refusal to repair the repeatedly malfunctioning vehicle.

The incident occurred in broad daylight, triggering panic among shopkeepers and shoppers. Eyewitnesses said the woman calmly poured petrol on the e-rickshaw parked by the roadside and set it on fire. A video of the burning vehicle has since gone viral on social media. Bhopal Shocker: Man Sets House on Fire After Argument With Wife in Madhya Pradesh, Video Goes Viral.

Woman Sets E-Rickshaw on Fire Outside Showroom in Shivpuri

पेट्रोल छिड़क कर, इस महिला ने अपनी ई रिक्शा को आग के हवाले कर दिया. इसने हाल ही में ढाई लाख में ई रिक्शा खरीदा था, जो बार बार एजेंसी में जाने के बाद भी ख़राब रह रहा था. इस चीज से ये महिला परेशान हो चुकी थी. घटना MP के शिवपुरी की है. pic.twitter.com/FQaRhRhLBm — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) February 6, 2026

The woman, identified as Gudiya Mahaur, said she and her husband Narayan Mahaur, both labourers, bought the e-rickshaw around six months ago for about INR 2.30–2.50 lakh through financing. The vehicle was meant to provide stable income for their family and support their three children. Varanasi: Fired From Job Over Negligence, IDFC Bank Employee Sets Himself on Fire in UP; Video Surfaces

According to Gudiya, the e-rickshaw functioned properly for barely two months. She alleged that despite repeated visits and pleas, the showroom refused to carry out repairs, forcing her back into labour work while loan instalments continued. “They kept sending me away. When they finally said nothing would be done, I lost all hope,” she said.

The showroom has denied the allegations. In-charge Shubham Sharma claimed there was no manufacturing defect except a burst battery, which the company does not replace.

Police said they reached the spot promptly, prevented the fire from spreading, and have begun recording statements from both sides. Gudiya has demanded either full repair, a replacement vehicle, or a complete refund.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Priya Singh), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 06, 2026 09:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).