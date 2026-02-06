US President Donald Trump triggered widespread condemnation after using his Truth Social platform to share a video promoting election conspiracy theories that included a racist depiction of former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama as primates in a jungle. The post, shared late Thursday night, drew immediate backlash for targeting the nation’s first Black president and first lady with imagery widely condemned as dehumanising and offensive. The video was circulated amid a burst of online activity in which Trump once again amplified his false claims that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen.” Multiple US courts, election officials, and Trump’s own attorney general during his first term have repeatedly stated that there was no evidence of widespread fraud that could have altered the election’s outcome. Critics accused Trump of using inflammatory content to energise supporters while spreading misinformation and racial hostility. ‘I Don’t Think I’ve Ever Seen You Smile’: US President Donald Trump Attacks CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Over Questions About Epstein Files (Watch Video).

Donald Trump Shares Racist Video Targeting Barack Obama

🇺🇸 Trump shares AI video on Truth Social showing Barack and Michelle Obama as apes. Follow: @europa pic.twitter.com/xKUWrC3KvY — Europa.com (@europa) February 6, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Europa), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

