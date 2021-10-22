Newlyweds actor Yami Gautam and director Aditya Dhar recently sought divine blessings at Amritsar's famous Sri Harmandir Sahib- Golden Temple. The Kaabil actor shared pictures from her visit on her Instagram handle. Bhuvan Bam Opens Up About His Journey From Singing in Bars to Becoming One of the Most Popular YouTubers.

Yami could be seen donning an all-pink pastel-coloured suit and kept her hair tied in a high ponytail. On the other hand, Aditya wore a black and white pathani suit as they both posed in front of the shrine.

Yami Gautam and Husband Aditya Dhar Visit the Holy Golden Temple

Yami and Aditya married in a private ceremony on June 4, this year. The two have worked together on the hit film Uri: The Surgical Strike. Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami who was recently seen in the horror drama Bhoot Police has multiple films in the pipeline including A Thursday, Lost, and Dasvi.

