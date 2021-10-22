Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi film Dune has been lauded for its brilliant performances by the star cast, extravagant visuals, intriguing plot, impeccable detailing, cinematography, background score, and so much more. The Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa starrer has opened to positive reviews by critics. The film is part one of the two-part adaptation of 1965 novel of the same name by Frank Herbert. Dune Movie Review: Timothee Chalamet’s Sci-Fi Film Is a Visual Treat! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Dune has not only released in theatres but it is also streaming on HBO Max. Director Denis Villeneuve worked with Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts to write the screenplay. Let’s take a look at some of the reviews shared by critics.

News18 - There is so much detail to gape at, and so lovingly does the director show it all off, the film oozing originality at every pore. Villeneuve displays his confidence in picking up such a beloved story, builds on it, and throws us some more polarizing plot points that would be argued over in the years to come.

Gadgets 360 - Dune is a herculean effort, but it might also be in vain. And while this is the best attempt at a Dune adaptation yet, it also feels like some distance away from being what it should be. Maybe some epics are just better left on the page

Firstpost - An adaptation of Frank Herbert’s once-considered ‘unfilmable’ 1965 novel, Dune takes an ambitious approach towards telling the story over (possibly) two parts. It is brilliant how Villeneuve finds a way to tell an ancient story of ‘the chosen one,' without sacrificing his own personality.

TOI - Timothée Chalamet is outstanding as Paul Atreides. You see for yourself why the young actor is an Oscar nominee so early on in his career. Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista and Stellan Skarsgård render solid performances as well. Zendaya is effective in a brief role.

So that’s what critics have to say about Dune. If you have watched the film, share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

