New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Remember saree-clad Kim and Khloe Kardashian turning heads at the extravagant Ambani wedding? And Jennifer Lopez channelling her inner Queen Charlotte at her "Bridgerton"-themed birthday party this year?

All three chose Indian designers for their headline making red carpet appearances.

Also Read | 'Squid Game Season 2' Full Series Leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz & Telegram Channels for Free Download & Watch Online; Lee Jung-Jae's Survival Thriller Show Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

In July, Kardashian sisters, known world over for their reality shows, wore saree and lehenga-choli ensembles by Manish Malhotra and Tarun Tahiliani for the grand wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in India.

And they were not the only ones.

Also Read | Christmas 2024: Sangeeta Bijlani Receives Heartfelt Gift from Ex-Boyfriend Salman Khan (View Pic).

From sarees to regal gowns, 2024 witnessed Indian fashion designers like Gaurav Gupta, Malhotra, Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Falguni and Shane Peacock making significant strides by dressing up some of the biggest names not just in Bollywood but also Hollywood.

Malhotra believes global celebrities turning towards Indian designers is a natural progression fuelled by "a growing appreciation for the rich tapestry of Indian fashion and craftsmanship".

"It wasn't a single moment but rather a series of events where the unique allure of Indian design began to captivate global celebrities. When you look at Indian designs, there is an undeniable allure in the intricate handiwork, the vibrant textiles, and the unique ability to blend traditional aesthetics with contemporary flair.

"The heritage of Indian fashion is steeped in a legacy of artisanship that dates back centuries, and this depth of history and culture imbues every piece with a story," Malhotra told PTI.

Indian designs are now easily spotted on celebrities for major global events such as the Met Gala, Oscars and Grammys.

Gupta has been the most talked about designer from India this year with his outfits being picked up by Hollywood celebrities Mindy Kaling, Rebel Wilson, Allison Janney for the Emmy Awards in September and "Bridgerton" star Nicola Coughlan for British Fashion Awards 2024 earlier this month.

"It's no secret that India is having a moment globally," Gupta told PTI.

"The increasing footprint of Indian designers globally reflects a significant shift in the industry's perception of Indian couture. It's no longer just about traditional wear but about blending innovation, craftsmanship, and cultural heritage with contemporary aesthetics."

Another Indian designer who made headlines this year was Sabyasachi, tinsel town's favourite couturier for weddings. Deepika Padukone chose his saree for BAFTA Awards where she presented an award and Alia Bhatt rocked another of his unique creations for her Met Gala debut. Bela Bajaria, chief content officer of Netflix, wore his design at the Emmys.

Malhotra's custom-made gown was one of the highlights of Lopez's "Bridgerton"-themed 55th birthday party.

The celebrity designer, who recently dressed supermodel Heidi Klum for "Mufasa: The Lion King" premiere, said each of the moments of creating these designs and seeing them come to life was "filled with creativity and excitement".

"It's always an amazing experience to collaborate with figures who have such a profound impact on fashion and pop culture. The process involves understanding their personal style, the event's essence, and crafting ensembles that not only captivate but also resonate with their personalities," he said.

Falguni Peacock, the one-half of the fashion label Falguni Shane Peacock, said their brand was a pioneer in designing for global personalities, including Nicki Minaj, Beyonce, and Kim Kardashian in the past.

It's heartening to see colleagues following in their footsteps, added the designer, who recently dressed "Stree 2" star Shraddha Kapoor for her appearance at Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Film Festival 2024.

"We have dressed up Mariah Carey, who is an icon and there's a lot more coming up... It's great that India is on that platform and we have dressed everyone from Beyonce to Lady Gaga. It's good to see that everyone started dressing up (international celebrities) now. It's been 10-15 years since we started dressing them. Now, everyone is on it," Falguni Peacock told PTI.

Over time, as the global fashion landscape evolved, so did the awareness and appreciation for the intricacies of Indian attire, believes Malhotra.

"Celebrities, with their keen sense of style, started to recognise the timeless appeal and cultural depth that Indian designers bring to their creations. This gradual shift reflected a broader trend of embracing diversity and celebrating artistry from different corners of the world, ultimately leading to Indian fashion gracing prestigious red carpets and high-profile events with increasing regularity."

Gupta, however, is of the opinion that mid-2010s was the period when global celebrities started embracing Indian designers.

"... The fusion of traditional Indian elements with modern silhouettes captured the attention of the global fashion elite. For me, it was when I saw celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra making significant statements in Indian designers' creations at global events that I knew we had reached a pivotal moment," he said.

Designing a custom statement piece is a blend of the designer's signature and the personality's brief, and Gupta said one of the most memorable feedbacks came from Beyonce, who has worn his designs on multiple occasions.

"We had the pleasure of dressing Beyonce for the New York Fashion Week, where she wore our Galaxy Crystal jacket, bodysuit and boots. Beyonce's brief was clear, she wanted something that celebrated her bold personality while staying true to our design philosophy. Hearing her say that she felt empowered in our creation is exactly what we hope for every woman who wears our designs," he said.

Indian designers are going global swiftly and steadily, said fashion designer Kunal Rawal.

"The products by Indian designers are superior when it comes to quality, construction and fabrication. Indian designers can make a stronger product than their Western counterparts... In the next decade, you will have at least 10-15 Indian super brands that are going to be global," Rawal told PTI.

And then there were Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday walking for Rahul Mishra at different fashion events in Paris.

Not just clothes, Indian designers are also making strides in the jewellery sphere internationally.

Lopez, singer Rihanna, and Oscar winners Laura Dern and Meryl Streep were spotted wearing accessories designed by Sabyasachi and Hanut Singh at separate international events. PTI RDS BK

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)