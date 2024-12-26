Bollywood actress Sangeeta Bijlani recently shared a glimpse of a heartfelt Christmas gift from her former boyfriend, Salman Khan. Known for maintaining a cordial relationship post-breakup, Salman’s thoughtful gesture reflected the mutual respect and affection they continue to share. Christmas 2024: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza Delight Fans With Hilarious ‘Christmas Ki Chai’ Video - WATCH.

On Thursday, Sangeeta took to her Instagram Stories to post a video showcasing a gift box she received from Salman’s clothing brand, Being Human. The box included a Christmas greeting card, chocolates, and other goodies. In the post, she tagged the Tiger 3 actor. The video was set to Andy Williams’ classic song, “It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.”

View Sangeeta Bijlani 's Post:

Sangeeta Bijlani's Instagram

In a follow-up post, Sangeeta wrote, "It's that time of the year again! Salman Khan’s birthday or as his fans would say #bhaikabudday. The man who inspires millions across the globe. Join in making his birthday unforgettable!”

Sangeeta and Salman reportedly began dating in 1986, sharing a serious relationship that lasted eight years. Their bond was so strong that they even made plans to marry, with wedding invitations reportedly printed.

However, their love story took an unexpected turn when the wedding was called off just a month before the big day.

In an interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Somy Ali revealed: “The wedding cards were printed, but Sangeeta caught Salman red-handed in my apartment. What Salman did to Sangeeta, the same happened to me. This is called karma; when I grew up a little, I understood it.”

Sangeeta Bijlani, crowned Miss India in 1980, rose to fame as a model and actress in the 1980s and 1990s, earning recognition for her roles in films like Tridev and Yodha.

Last year, Sangeeta launched her YouTube channel, Sangeeta's Secrets. Christmas 2024: Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Share Fun Family Moment, Dancing Bhangra and Meeting Santa (Watch Video).

Speaking about it, she said: “Through this beautiful journey of life, I have learned how to be happy, healthy, and stress-free. I want to share all that I’ve learned with my followers and take them through my experiences, whether it’s fitness, beauty—which I call inner beauty—spirituality, or general health and wellness.”

