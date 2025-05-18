Cannes [France], May 18 (ANI): Jennifer Lawrence's starrer 'Die, My Love' premiered at the ongoing 78th Cannes Film Festival, where it received a standing ovation from the attendees.

The movie revolves around a new mother descending into madness. At the Cannes press conference, the actress shared her own experience with motherhood and postpartum, reported Variety.

Also Read | 'Guys, There Will Be Updates Soon': Rashmika Mandanna Backs Director Rahul Ravindran After Fans Express Disappointment Over No Release Update on 'The Girlfriend'.

"As a mother, it was really hard to separate what I would do as opposed to what she would do. And it was just heartbreaking," Lawrence said of filming the movie as quoted by Variety.

"I had just had my firstborn, and there's not really anything like postpartum. It's extremely isolating, which is so interesting. When Lynne moves this couple into Montana, she doesn't have a community. She doesn't have her people. But the truth is, extreme anxiety and extreme depression is isolating, no matter where you are. You feel like an alien," said Jennifer Lawrence as quoted by Variety.

Also Read | Manjari Fadnnis on Boycotting Turkey and Azerbaijan: 'My Loyalty Lies With My Nation'.

During the press conference, the actress also revealed that she filmed "Die My Love" while being five months pregnant with her second child.

"Having children changes everything. It changes your whole life. It's brutal and incredible," she said of motherhood as quoted by Variety.

She continued, "So not only do they go into every decision of if I'm working, where I'm working, when I'm working, they've taught me -- I mean, I didn't know that I could feel so much and my job has a lot to do with emotion. It's almost like feeling a blister or something -- like, so sensitive. So they've changed my life, obviously, for the best and they've changed me creatively. I highly recommend having kids if you want to be an actor."

As per the outlet, the movie 'Die, My Love' is based on author Ariana Harwicz's 2017 novel of the same name, which centres on a new mother who enters psychosis after developing postpartum depression.

Oscar winner Lawrence stars in Ramsay's film as the mother, with Pattinson playing her husband.

The couple's marriage is thrown into disarray amid the wife's mental health struggle. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)