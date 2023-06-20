Zayn Malik has treated fans with a sexy shirtless photo on Instagram. The singer has shared a hot new pic in which he’s seen smoking a cigarette and flaunting his multiple tattoos. While sharing this monochrome pic, he mentioned in the caption, “Good to be home!” After Selena Gomez, Zayn Malik Drops Pic From a Recording Studio and Fans Can’t Keep Calm!

