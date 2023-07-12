Zayn Malik, the former member of the popular boy band One Direction, recently opened up about his departure from the group, revealing that one of the main reasons was his desire to be the first to embark on a solo career. In an honest confession, Zayn admitted to his selfish ambition of being the pioneer in venturing into his own musical journey. His determination to make his own record and establish his individual identity led him to make the decision to leave the band. Zayn described himself as serious, competitive, and passionate about his music and business, highlighting his drive to carve his own path in the industry. Zayn Malik Revs His Bike in New Video While Teasing Upcoming Music - WATCH!

