January 12, 2025, Special Days: The second Sunday of the year has a number of festivals and events lined up, both at national and international levels. Starting with major celebrations in India, Rajmata Jijau Jayanti will mark the birth anniversary of the mother of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Then, there will be National Youth Day in India, which will be observed in honour of Swami Vivekananda Jayanti. The Feast of the Baptism of the Lord, or Theophany, is the feast day commemorating the baptism of Jesus in the Jordan River by John the Baptist. It concludes the Christmas Season and transitions into the beginning of Ordinary Time. Apart from this, there are numerous minor national holidays like National Pharmacist Day, National Hot Tea Day, National Curried Chicken Day and so on. Then there are major birthdays and birth anniversaries of influential people like Jeff Bezos, Priyanka Gandhi, Zayn Malik and so on. January 2025 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on January 11, 2025 (Saturday)

Rajmata Jijau Jayanti Swami Vivekananda Jayanti National Youth Day in India Feast of the Baptism of the Lord Feast of Fabulous Wild Men Day National Hot Tea Day National Kettlebell Day National Curried Chicken Day National Pharmacist Day Remembrance Day in Haiti / Jour De Remembrance Unknown Citizens’ Day Work Harder Day Home Office Safety and Security Week National Mocktail Week National Pizza Week Universal Letter Writing Week

Famous January 12 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Jeff Bezos Priyanka Gandhi Zayn Malik Sakshi Tanwar Arun Govil Maharishi Mahesh Yogi (1917-2008) Ajay Maken Veerappa Moily Yellapragada Subbarow (1895-1948) Basant Kumar Birla (1921-2019) Raekwon Howard Stern Haruki Murakami Kirstie Alley Heather Mills Naya Rivera (1987-2020) Rachael Harris Oliver Platt Melanie C Richie Richardson Emre Can Axel Witsel Pragya Jaiswal Mahesh Kale Shibani Kashyap

