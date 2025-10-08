BLACKPINK’s Jisoo shared a mysterious teaser hinting at her new duet on Instagram on Monday (October 6). In the first photo, the K-Pop star was seen dressed in all black, posing in front of a cameo while a silhouette of her partner appeared in the background. The next update showed the collaborator moving closer to Jisoo, though only his rear was visible. Now, the final poster has been released, and the rumours were true! Zayn Malik will be appearing opposite Jisoo in her upcoming song, “EYES CLOSED.” Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson Set to Reunite for Special Documentary on Netflix.

BLACKPINK Jisoo and Zayn Malik Are Collaborating!

Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday (October 8), Jisoo finally confirmed former One Direction star Zayn Malik as her collaborator for the upcoming song “Eyes Closed.” The announcement is already creating a buzz online, with fans calling it one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Will it be another viral hit like “APT,” or a soothing track that connects deeply with the listeners? We’ll have to wait for more updates to find out.

Jisoo Reveals Zayn Malik As Her Collaborator for Her Single ‘Eyes Closed’ – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO🪐 (@sooyaaa__)

Fans React to the Mega Collab Between Jisoo and Zayn

Following the teaser, fans of both singers took to social media to share their excitement. One user took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "The King of high notes and the Queen of visuals have finally united. The vocals on this track are going to solve at least 5 of the world's problems." Another wrote, "Jisoo & Zayn?? Nah this about to break the internet. Two voices made for heartbreak and chaos."

Other fans shared their reaction to the surprise link-up between the K-Pop sensation and 1D star and said that the track is gonna break the internet. Another excited fan wrote, "Jisoo and Zayn together? That’s a global pop moment waiting to explode. The styling and tone suggest a cinematic, sensual vibe." Chanel Spring Summer 2026: Ananya Panday Turns Heads in Black Crochet Outfit at Paris Fashion Week, Meets BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Pedro Pascal and More (View Post).

Fans React As BLACKPINK Jisoo and Zayn Malik Collaborate for ‘EYES CLOSED’

We will be listening to the collab of the year. The way blackpink will have the collab of the year back to back years.. they truly paved the way. — 優木 せつ菜 🇯🇵 | Chiramune AOTS (@Nljigakulive) October 7, 2025

We Bet!

Friday is going to be insane — Nuel (@Nuelsol_) October 7, 2025

That's Right!

MOTHER AND FATHER COMING TO END CAREERS https://t.co/KMZL6ktQ6Z — vsta🦢 (@amorintage) October 7, 2025

‘King of High Notes and Queen of Visuals Have United’

The King of high notes and the Queen of visuals have finally united. The vocals on this track are going to solve at least 5 of the world's problems. pic.twitter.com/FbHEPUJsI4 — Satou (@tyoe_l) October 8, 2025

For Sure!

“Jisoo & Zayn?? Nah this about to break the internet. Two voices made for heartbreak and chaos 😭🔥” pic.twitter.com/12EIFTcCdg — simdi (@simdixm) October 7, 2025

'Global Pop Moment'

Jisoo and Zayn together? That’s a global pop moment waiting to explode. The styling and tone suggest a cinematic, sensual vibe. — Artista del Desdén (@PoetaSarcasmo) October 7, 2025

More About Jisoo and Zayn’s Debut Collab

While not much is known about Jisoo and Zayn's debut collaboration for "EYES CLOSED", sources close to the development told Korea Herald that it is going to be a "new ballad duet." The same source hinted that the track will be released sometime this month. The "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" singer was also reportedly invited to BLACKPINK's 2025 Deadline World Tour in New York, where they discussed the collab. "EYES CLOSED" will be Jisoo's first music release since her mini album Amortage in February 2025. How excited are you for the track?

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Jisoo). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2025 02:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).