New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Disney's "Zootopia 2" is set to release in Indian theatres on November 28, the makers said on Wednesday.

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the animated film is a sequel to 2016's "Zootopia", which won an Oscar for best animated feature.

Disney Films India shared the trailer of the movie on its official Instagram handle.

"Ssssmash that play button for the new #Zootopia2 trailer. See it only in cinemas, November 28," read the caption.

The trailer features rookie cops Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) and a mysterious pit viper, Gary De'Snake (Ke Huy Quan).

In "Zootopia 2", Judy and Nick find themselves on the twisting trail of a great mystery when Gary De'Snake arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, they must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before.

"We are beyond excited to welcome everyone back to the outrageous, expansive animal metropolis of 'Zootopia', and take audiences on a hilarious, wild ride into parts of the city we've never visited before," Bush said in a statement.

"Whether it's the marshes of semi-aquatic mammals, the vast desert dunes or even greater mysteries beyond, our heroes, Judy and Nick, will meet a lot of new friends, and discover even more about the world, themselves and a brand-new snake in town," he added.

"Zootopia 2" will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It also features the voices of Fortune Feimster, Quinta Brunson and Shakira, who returns as Gazelle.

