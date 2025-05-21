In the ever-buzzing world of showbiz, it seems another relationship has come to an end. Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, have reportedly parted ways just weeks after rumours of their romance surfaced online. Some reports even suggest that the duo had introduced each other to their families. However, it appears their brief relationship ended before many even realised it had begun. Jaya Bachchan’s Next Titled ‘Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling’; Film Co-Starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Wamiqa Gabbi To Release in 2025 (View Posters).

Siddhant Chaturvedi Breaks Up With Sara Tendulkar

According to a report in ETimes, it was Siddhant Chaturvedi who decided to end the relationship with Sara Tendulkar. The portal quoted a source saying, 'They broke up recently. It was Siddhant who decided to call it quits. It is after the two met each other's folks." The two seemed to be serious about moving forward with their relationship, things seemed messed up after the family introductions.

Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi)

While the exact reason behind their split remains unknown, the news comes as a shock to everyone, with their relationship suddenly taking a U-turn. Before the Gehraiyaan actor, Sara Tendulkar was romantically linked with cricketer Shubman Gill. Eagle-eyed fans noticed similarities between their social media posts during vacations and speculated about a romance between the two. Shubman Gill Opens Up on His Relationship Status Amid Dating Rumours With Sara Tendulkar, Says ‘I’ve Been Single for Over Three Years’ (Watch Video).

However, the Gujarat Titans captain denied the rumours, saying he is currently focused on his career and is not dating anyone. On the other hand, Siddhant Chaturvedi was linked with Navya Naveli Nanda, Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter. However, that relationship reportedly ended in 2024. Gujarat Titans Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs; Sai Sudharsan's Century and Shubman Gill's Unbeaten 93 Guide GT to Clinical 10-Wicket Win Over Delhi Capitals.

On the work front, Siddhat Chaturvedi who received widespread acclaim for his work in Ranveer Singh's 2019 film Gully Boy was last seen in Yudhra (2024) alongside Malavika Mohanan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2025 10:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).