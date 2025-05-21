Mollywood legend Mohanlal turned 65 today. Born on May 21, 1960, in Kollam, Kerala, Mohanlal is considered one of the greatest actors in Malayalam cinema and is widely regarded as one of the finest in the country. Known for his natural, expressive style, he effortlessly brings characters to life in intense dramas, light-hearted comedies, or roles that blend both. On the special day, the actor dropped a big update regarding his long-awaited biography, Mukharagam, written by Bhanu Prakash. Mohanlal Birthday Special: From ‘Narasimham’ to ‘L2: Empuraan’, 10 Biggest Box Office Hit Movies of ‘Thudarum’ Superstar From 21st Century and Where To Watch Them Online.

Mohanlal Shares Update on His Biography ‘Mukharagam’ on 65th Birthday

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, the Thudarum actor surprised fans by announcing the details about his biography, Mukharagam. Sharing a video, Mohanlal said, "Dear all, I wish to share some happy news with you on my birthday. My biography, written by Bhanu Prakash, has been published by Mathrubhumi Books . Malayalam's favourite writer MT Vasudevan Nair had written the title."

Mohanlal Reveals Release Date of His Biography ‘Mukharagam’

He added, "This book covers various aspects of my life that have continued for 47 years. These are the efforts of Bhanu Prakash to write and translate my life into words. The volume will be published on December 25, 2025."

Talking about Mohanlal's cinematic achievements this year, it would be safe to say that 'The Complete Actor' dominated 2025! Not to forget, it's just the fifth month of the year. His first release was L2: Empuraan, a sequel to his 2019 hit Lucifer. Prithviraj Sukumaran not only starred but also directed the action thriller. Despite receiving mixed reviews, L2E became the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, collecting over INR 250 crore worldwide. He next appeared in Thudarum alongside his Shobana. The Tharun Moorthy film also crossed the INR 200 crore mark globally.

Mohanlal recently wrapped the shoot of Hridayapoorvam. The upcoming movie directed by Sathyan Anthikad also features Malavika Mohanan, Sangita Madhavan Nair, Baburaj, Lalu Alex and Sangeeth Prathap in key roles. The actor also has Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa.

