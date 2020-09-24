Los Angeles, Sep 24 (PTI) Veteran actor Alan Arkin will not be returning for third and final season of Netflix series "The Kominsky Method".

The half-hour comedy series was renewed for one last season by the streamer in July this year.

The 86-year-old actor played Norman Newlander opposite Michael Douglas' Sandy Kominsky in the Chuck Lorre-created series.

According to Variety, Arkin's exit was in the works for quite some time. The upcoming third season will be addressing his departure in the storyline.

"The Kominsky Method" follows two friends tackling life's inevitable curveballs as they navigate their later years in Los Angeles, a city that values youth and beauty.

The show, which started in 2018, also features Sarah Baker and Nancy Travis.

