Diana Penty - the millennial who is always a delight gave us the chicest look in yellow! Summer yellows are a staple but acing it in the rains like sunshine, Diana Penty just gave the summer style a subtle spin. A jumpsuit by Forever New was complimented by subtle glam. Minimalist chic always, she is one of our favourite #GirlCrushes! Diana’s personal style play features contemporary yet comfortable silhouettes with an effortless charm, easy smile and affable nature. Diana believes in upping the look with bare minimum makeup and complimenting hairstyles as she goes on to tick off styles like high street fashion with an equal mix of designer wear, luxe athleisure and ethereal ethnics,

She may be just five films old but the petite model-turned-actor stirs up a perfect sartorial storm with every appearance. As simple, sophisticated and elegant her individualistic style maybe, she also experiments amply. Here's a closer look at her bright yellow style. Diana Penty Allures With a Brilliant Monochrome Casual on Fleek Throwback Picture With Oodles of Simplicity!

Diana Penty - Sunshine Chic

An 'Isla' wide-leg jumpsuit worth Rs.8,000 featuring a V-neck by Forever New was paired with beige strappy sandals. Bold gold hoops, a wristwatch, sleek hair and subtle glam completed her look. Diana Penty Cannes Nostalgia: A Debut Saddled With High-Octane Couture Glamour, Alluring Beauty and Gorgeousness Galore!

Diana Penty (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, she will be seen in Shiddat: Journey Beyond Love, a romantic drama film directed by Kunal Deshmukh with Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal and Mohit Raina.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 24, 2020 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).